About The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner brings you bold, timely, and clear-eyed journalism on the issues that matter most to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Through this Substack, we deliver straight to your inbox sharp commentary, and expert analysis—covering Israel, the Middle East, antisemitism, Jewish life, and global affairs.

Whether you're a longtime reader or just discovering us, this space is your front-row seat to the stories shaping Jewish communities and Israel’s place in the world.

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