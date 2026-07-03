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Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
3h

This essay suffers from a fatal flaw. It characterizes Israel as a democracy when it is an apartheid state. The entire piece is therefore based on in inaccurate characterization. You can’t deny 2.8 million Palestinians their basic rights for decades and still claim to be a democracy. The fact that so many Israelis can’t comprehend this simple fact shows just how delusional so many of them are.

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Dan Henry's avatar
Dan Henry
10h

What utter bullshit.

As IDF soldiers testified to the Knesset they were ordered to stand down that morning and also not to carry out their usual patrols.

Further, having received intel on the potential attack not only days before from Egyptian intelligence but even months earlier when they were provided the attack plans they had multiple options short of launching an attack.

They could have easily augmented security around Gaza and notified Hamas and the world that they were aware of the pending attack and were prepared to strike if they saw any movement. But the fact is they had weakened security around Gaza while they deployed units into the West Bank.

This feeble excuse is just one more fabrication to obfuscate the reality of what has transpired in Gaza and against the Palestinian people in general since that day and before.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-806634

https://www.thecanary.co/global/world-analysis/2025/08/08/idf-soldier-knesset-testimony/

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