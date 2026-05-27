The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
9h

Excellent, and I would add as a final note, that inevitably big (world) wars follow.

Reply
Share
Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
9h

A concise description of what has been brewing, by design (thank you China, Qatar and every corrupt islamist professor in the liberal universities) for over two decades. Sadly, realizing what is happening doesn't change its progression unless we awaken our Christian and American patriot friends and neighbors to the true danger to our western values and democracy. American government is distinct from those of others like Australia and Canada, in that we have states' rights and our Constitution (especially the second amendment.) Those set against us know this, and have attempted to install DAs and judges who refuse to prosecute.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Algemeiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture