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roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
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The success of the radical left candidates must be seen in light of the apparent absence of viable alternatives. The left has clear positions on things, and although most Americans may not agree with them, at least they are clear, and people respond to that. They channel the anger with things as they are, and shake up the Democrats, who badly need shaking, because if the Republicans have been winning, then who are the losers?

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