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Batya Ungar-Sargon & Corey Walker on American Politics, Antisemitism, and the Future of the US-Israel Alliance

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The Algemeiner
May 21, 2026

What does antisemitism reveal about American politics — and where is the US-Israel relationship headed?

In this episode of The Algemeiner Discussions, Alma Bengio speaks with author Batya Ungar-Sargon and The Algemeiner’s Washington correspondent Corey Walker about antisemitism on the left and right, the ideological shifts shaping younger generations, anti-Israel sentiment in political discourse, and whether the future of pro-Israel politics in America remains strong. The conversation also explores Batya’s upcoming book, The Jews and the Left. A sharp, nuanced conversation on identity, power, and the political realignment unfolding in real time.

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