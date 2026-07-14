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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
10h

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-293262873

Ro Khanna is trying to hide his role in supporting and funding Graham Platner, who has faced several accusations of abuse and anti-Semitism.

Ro Khanna is a fraud, and so is this Jussie Smollet-like hate crime hoax.

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Jose Pinto's avatar
Jose Pinto
10h

Ro Smollet or should I say Jussie Khana. What a cringe fraudulent puss.

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