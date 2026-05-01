Does Israel Hater Hasan Piker Have More Chutzpah Than American Jews?
By Alan Zeitlin
Any article about Hasan Piker should start by explaining that he said “America deserved 9/11,” according to Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY). It should then say that Piker referred to Ultra-Orthodox Jews as “inbred.”
Piker is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and just did a major interview with a Jewish outlet, speaking with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s Andrew Lapin.
Lapin’s article left it up to the reader to keep score, as good articles do. It’s worth a read.
Hasan Piker is a major force in pushing Democrats to turn against Israel. He is calculating. He knows that people care about status and charisma. They care about looking smart, not actually being intelligent.
Piker is physically attractive, and has been the subject of glowing articles in outlets like People and The New York Times.
So why did Piker pick this time to give an interview to a Jewish media outlet? Because he sees he has the backing of influential people to downplay his evil. He knows that politics is about power, and he has more chutzpah than many American Jews do — he’ll go to a Jewish outlet, and claim to support Jews.
He can go to Yale and other colleges like he is someone to be admired and get applause. According to Congressman Torres, in addition to supporting terrorist groups like Hezbollah and championing “resistance” against Israel, “Piker has even gone as far as to incite violence, telling his followers to ‘kill’ and ‘murder’ people ‘in the streets’ and ‘let the streets soak in their red-capitalist blood.’”
In an Opinion article for The Forward, Emily Tamkin writes: “If pushing back against antisemitism is the top priority for our community, I suspect that writing Piker off as an antisemite with whom engagement simply can’t be countenanced will do more harm than good.”
She says that his statements and attitudes are different than Nick Fuentes, and that “this distinction matters. Fuentes’ antisemitism is so extreme and all-encompassing that his fans and followers will never be allies to American Jews. There is little evidence to believe the same is true for Piker. To successfully fight antisemitism, American Jews need a broad base of allies. In that context, Piker’s audience — including nearly 3 million followers on the streaming platform Twitch — is one that it would be a mistake for us to wholly write off.”
While I don’t know if it’s a good use of time to worry if Fuentes or Piker is worse, it is important to note that Fuentes will not be joining any major candidates on the political stage, while Piker will. I also would not be surprised if Piker eventually decides to run for office himself.
Many Democrats like Torres and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) realize how dangerous and extreme Piker is. But many more Democrats are ready to embrace him.
Piker is anti-American — and also obviously hates Israel.
A failure to protest the normalization of Piker into mainstream politics signifies that Jews are not only okay with being America’s punching bag, but we prefer the bully sit next to us at the table, so we can tell ourselves we are cool. Ezra Klein is a disgrace to try to give Piker a positive profile — as are many other progressives of all stripes (Jewish and non-Jewish alike). We are way past mental gymnastics. We are at the point where fools have broken the balance beam.
Piker has calculated that many Jews are stupid, afraid, or don’t have the chutzpah to protest him, because so many are like Thomas Friedman and will do anything to stay relevant. The sad thing is that Piker may be right.
The author is a writer based in New York.
Jews in Christian countries, unless they are explictly religious and/or conservative, have developed a survival strategy of making up for NOT being Christian by being MORE Christian than actual Christians: they must always turn the other cheek, see the other side, welcome the suffering stranger however malevolent, abjure all the particularisms other tribes expect (full and equal rights sans vilification, accepted connection to home country/people) in the name of humanitarian universalism, portray themselves as a beacon to a better future, moral guides always on the side of the underdog.
But while this survival strategy may have worked in more peaceful times it is on its deathbed now, as it is based on capitulation not confrontation. Progressive Jews in the media and academia and other urban professions will be the last ones to change because all the incentives in their world are clear: cast a cold skeptical eye on Israel, countenance or ignore a level of hatred no other minority would tolerate, constantly proclaim your allegiance to the postnational secular faith of Social Justice, and never ever stick up for your own people.
Thomas Friedman and Ezra Klein and all the other "As a Jew" progressive aristocrats of the NYT are replicating the same strategy the owners and editors of the Times pursued during the Holocaust: always maintain maximum loyalty to their class, never stick your neck out for Jews in distant lands, make sure to always signal that you are a kind tolerant liberal/loyal Dem above all.
Progressive Jews are trapped on a shrinking island fighting last century's battles and by the end of the decade they will be swamped by blatant Jew hate that they will still be trying to ignore or deny. They are not built to fight but only to surrender.
Some Jews were not born with the survival gene and it shows. When grifters show you who they are, believe them the first time. Look at London, people. That is where we are heading if we don't wake up and take Mamdani and his ilk seriously. A man with a Nazi tattoo is running for office in Maine and dems are falling over themselves to say he's changed. Please for the love of freedom, wake the f up.