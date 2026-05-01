The Algemeiner

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
11hEdited

Jews in Christian countries, unless they are explictly religious and/or conservative, have developed a survival strategy of making up for NOT being Christian by being MORE Christian than actual Christians: they must always turn the other cheek, see the other side, welcome the suffering stranger however malevolent, abjure all the particularisms other tribes expect (full and equal rights sans vilification, accepted connection to home country/people) in the name of humanitarian universalism, portray themselves as a beacon to a better future, moral guides always on the side of the underdog.

But while this survival strategy may have worked in more peaceful times it is on its deathbed now, as it is based on capitulation not confrontation. Progressive Jews in the media and academia and other urban professions will be the last ones to change because all the incentives in their world are clear: cast a cold skeptical eye on Israel, countenance or ignore a level of hatred no other minority would tolerate, constantly proclaim your allegiance to the postnational secular faith of Social Justice, and never ever stick up for your own people.

Thomas Friedman and Ezra Klein and all the other "As a Jew" progressive aristocrats of the NYT are replicating the same strategy the owners and editors of the Times pursued during the Holocaust: always maintain maximum loyalty to their class, never stick your neck out for Jews in distant lands, make sure to always signal that you are a kind tolerant liberal/loyal Dem above all.

Progressive Jews are trapped on a shrinking island fighting last century's battles and by the end of the decade they will be swamped by blatant Jew hate that they will still be trying to ignore or deny. They are not built to fight but only to surrender.

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Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
11hEdited

Some Jews were not born with the survival gene and it shows. When grifters show you who they are, believe them the first time. Look at London, people. That is where we are heading if we don't wake up and take Mamdani and his ilk seriously. A man with a Nazi tattoo is running for office in Maine and dems are falling over themselves to say he's changed. Please for the love of freedom, wake the f up.

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