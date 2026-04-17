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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
Apr 17

Do more. Tell those students if they pull that crap again they are expelled. Universities must stop tolerating any of this.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
Apr 18Edited

Suspends not expels.

Ok…

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