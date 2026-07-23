Representative Tom Suozzi (D-NY) is on a campaign for moderation in the Democratic Party.

The New York legislator, along with nine other members of Congress and five candidates, is responding to four socialist candidates who won Congressional primaries in New York and Colorado. Even though all four won by promoting the libel that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Congressman Suozzi has been silent on that issue.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, who participated in an anti-Israel rally on October 8, 2023, and participated in the violent student takeover of Columbia’s Hamilton Hall, promoted the libel that Israel was committing genocide both on her campaign website and during her debate. Chevalier defeated incumbent Adriano Espaillat in New York-13.

Claire Valdez, running in New York’s 7th district, bragged during her debate that she had been opposing this alleged genocide for two and a half years. She asked her opponent Antonio Reynoso why he, as a borough president, hadn’t done the same. Brad Lander, standing beside a smiling and nodding Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a campaign rally for New York-10, told a crowd that he “will join you in that fight to end occupation and apartheid and genocide.”

And Melat Kiros, who beat a long-time incumbent in Colorado’s first district, told Colorado Public Radio that Israel was committing genocide and called for a total arms embargo during her campaign. At her June 30 victory speech, she said that she wants to “end the genocide in Palestine.”

All of these candidates are following a familiar historical pattern of spreading a libel about Jews to promote themselves.

The facts about Gaza are clear: In a war that was started by Hamas – that is, by the government of Gaza – Israel’s civilian to combatant casualty ratio was far better than the civilian to combatant casualty ratio in the US war in Iraq.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, even as biased as he is, has said twice that the evidence against Israel cannot support a claim of genocide. The retiring President of the International Court of Justice, Joan Donoghue, debunked the claim that body had found it “plausible” that Israel was committing genocide. That case is now delayed until 2029 at the request of South Africa, the party that made the claim against Israel.

Moreover, Hamas (again, the government of Gaza), could have ended the war at any time if it surrendered and released the hostages unconditionally. To call the Gaza war a genocide, one must also believe that it is the first genocide in history in which the people being subjected to genocide had the power to end it, and chose not to do so.

The claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza is just as false as the medieval claim that Jews used gentile babies’ blood for matzah, also widely believed in its time. This is simply Hamas propaganda that has been laundered through biased NGOs and the anti-Israel, anti-American United Nations. It is now not only being repeated by some who are already in Congress, but being made a central part of the platforms for several high-profile candidates.

Since the primary victories last month of the three New York candidates, whose other policies are far, far left of the mainstream, Congressman Suozzi has taken the lead on a campaign to return moderation to the Democratic Party.

The language of the campaign, however, has so far focused on opposition to socialism and has ignored the fact that these extremist candidates also made Israel a central part of their campaigns. The “Promise to America” letter being circulated does not mention the fact that a false claim of genocide has become a main issue, nor did Congressman Suozzi’s Wall Street Journal column or profile in The New York Times.

This isn’t just a foreign policy issue. The false claim of genocide is now being used to marginalize Jews in New York and around this country. For example, a singer who attended the Knicks championship game at Madison Square Garden, who has said nothing public about Israel at all but whose band is known for Hanukkah music, was raked over the coals on X.

Congressman Suozzi’s Democratic colleague in Congress, Dan Goldman, was refused service at a coffee shop in his district that claimed it does not serve “genocide juice.” A Jewish far-left candidate for Congress was harassed out of an LGBT event by hysterical activists who claimed he supported genocide.

Most recently, the Mayor of New York just used his official communications platform to claim that Prime Minister Netanyahu is “the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people,” even as antisemitic attacks in his city skyrocket. Those who claim the mantle of moderation must push back on this rhetoric.

Jewish Americans need to hear Congressman Suozzi and his moderate colleagues say clearly, loudly, and in their own words, that Hamas is lying about genocide. Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, and those who use this baseless antisemitic libel to bludgeon American Jews are doing Hamas’s bidding.

Karen Bekker is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Truth About Israel.