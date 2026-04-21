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A Stranger in a Strange Land
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What they do internally (other than killing dissidents) is not Trump's problem. They were in power for 47 years they are entrenched in every aspect of life in a Police State. Now DEFANGED and impotent the Theocracy will stay on a few more seasons. No more chants of DEATH to us would help.

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