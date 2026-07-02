Glenn Cohen on Hostages, Trauma, and the Psychology of Survival

As the Jewish world marks 50 years since the raid on Entebbe, former Mossad officer, Israeli Air Force veteran, and psychologist Glenn Cohen joins J100 to discuss hostage rescue, ambiguous loss, trauma, resilience, and what it means to help survivors come home.

Condensed Transcript:

David M. Cohen: Glenn, thank you for joining us. For listeners who may be new to you, how would you introduce yourself?

Glenn Cohen: I sometimes describe myself as “the Iceman who melted.” I was born and raised in New York City. My father died when I was six years old, and in that moment, something in me shut down. I became cut off from emotion. Years later, I went to Israel for the first time, in 1982, and discovered a whole new world. I stayed, served for decades in extreme situations as a pilot and in the Mossad, and in those environments, being the Iceman served me.

But eventually I realized it was not working. Someone once called me an emotional cripple, and painful as it was, she was right. That launched me into the study of clinical psychology. Today, thank God, the Iceman has melted. I get tremendous meaning from helping people open up emotionally, connect, heal, and discover what they are capable of.

David: You said your father died when you were six. Was becoming the Iceman a conscious response?

Glenn: No. It was automatic. Looking back, I can understand it as a trauma response. At the time, I did not decide to shut down. It just happened. When my mother told us my father had died, I even faked crying because I saw that other people were crying and thought that was what I was supposed to do. But inside, I did not feel it. I had shut down immediately.

David: You have spent years as a psychologist. When trauma happens suddenly versus over time, do people process that differently?

Glenn: There are conscious processes and there are instinctive processes. In trauma, the fight-flight-freeze response often kicks in without our deciding anything. It is the primitive brain acting to protect us. Later, in therapy and in life, part of the work is connecting the dots — understanding which decisions we made consciously and which responses happened instinctively.

David: A major theme in this episode is the hostages. Rachel Goldberg-Polin has spoken about the experience of ongoing trauma, where there is no clear endpoint. How do you understand that psychologically?

Glenn: There is a term for that: ambiguous loss. It was first studied in the context of missing soldiers, people missing in action. With the hostages, families had to live inside that same terrible uncertainty. Initially, people were told their loved ones were alive, dead, or most probably dead. But even when someone was told “most probably dead,” the family could still cling to the hope that maybe they were alive.

Even when families were told their loved one was dead, many could not fully begin mourning until the body was returned, identified, and buried. That is why the return of bodies is so psychologically important. Without that, people remain trapped in denial and uncertainty.

David: That connects to a deep Jewish instinct around burial and closure.

Glenn: Completely. In Jewish and Israeli society, this goes very deep. Armies around the world have an ethos of “leave no man behind,” but for us it is more than a military ethos. It is a Jewish value. Pidyon shvuyim — redeeming captives — is one of the deepest obligations. It goes all the way back to Abraham and Lot. Israel goes to extraordinary lengths not only to bring home the living, but also to bring back bodies so families can bury their loved ones and begin to mourn.

That is part of the secret sauce of Israeli society and the IDF: knowing we will do everything possible to bring back our boys and girls, soldiers and civilians, living or dead.

David: How did you end up playing such an integral role in the debriefing of released hostages?

Glenn: It was because of my background. I spent 30 years in the Mossad, and before that I was a pilot who went through POW training. I also trained commandos in POW preparation. For years, I operated in what I call a parallel universe — the world of undercover work, of captivity, of extreme situations.

For the past 20 years, I have served in the IDF hostage negotiation unit as a psychologist. So when the first hostages were released on October 20, just 13 days into the war, they sent the army, the Shin Bet — and at the last minute, someone realized maybe they should send a psychologist too. I was a natural candidate.

David: Where were you on October 7?

Glenn: I was home. At 6:30 in the morning, I woke up to sirens and rockets. Then I was scrambled to the hostage unit. Very quickly, we understood there were hostages.

I remember one of the first calls. A mother had somehow found the number for the hostage unit and left a message saying her two sons had been kidnapped. I called her back with a team of psychologists around me. She described, in an incredibly calm voice, how her son had called from a terrorist’s phone, saying, “Mom, we’re being kidnapped,” as they were being dragged into Gaza.

I almost cracked. The tears were welling up. But I heard her voice, so controlled, and I said to myself, if this mother is holding it together, how can I lose it? Later, I allowed myself what I call a “power cry.” Like a power nap, sometimes under extreme stress, you need a short burst of tears. Let it out. It can go a long way.

David: Rachel Goldberg-Polin has spoken about life, death, and grief. How do you think about the balance between being alive and thinking about death?

Glenn: Life is both. Since October 7, we have seen terrible pain and suffering, but also extraordinary courage, strength, resilience, and even joy. Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. After 30 years in the Mossad, one of my conclusions is that people are like icebergs. What you see is only the tip. Most of what is happening is beneath the surface.

We spend much of life trying to push death away, but pain, suffering, and death are part of life. The challenge is to hold both truths at once: I am a speck in the universe, and also the world was created for me. October 7 has forced us to see both more clearly.

David: When people speak about captivity, many assume it would be better to die than to be taken hostage. What did your experience with released hostages teach you?

Glenn: My main lesson from the 168 hostages who returned alive is that we are capable of much more than we imagine. People hear the word captivity and think, “Better dead than captive.” But I saw people who did things intuitively that we teach commandos in POW training. Without any preparation, they found ways to survive.

That tells us there is an inherent capacity inside human beings. The drive to live is powerful. The life force is stronger, in my mind, than the death force.

David: You have said this is a delicate message, because of course everyone wanted the hostages brought home immediately.

Glenn: Exactly. Let me be very clear: I never said they could wait. God forbid anyone should think or quote me as saying that. Of course they had to be brought home as quickly as possible.

But there were two messages that had to exist at the same time. One message was to the world: captivity is hell, it is trauma, it is one of the worst experiences imaginable, and they must be brought home now. That had to be shouted as loudly as possible.

The second message was for the families and for our national resilience. Families needed to believe that their loved ones could hold on. I would tell families: it is terrible, but he can survive. You have to believe he will hold on.

David: How should the public think about returned hostages?

Glenn: We have to be careful not to label them only as victims. Every hostage experienced trauma. Every hostage experienced some kind of abuse. But if we assume every person experienced the worst possible scenario, and we relate to them only as victims, that can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

I worked with hospital teams to help them understand: do not assume PTSD. Do not label a person as broken. Say: this is someone who was in a traumatic situation, and this person survived. That gives the person a very different internal story. “I survived this trial.” That can become a source of strength.

David: You also speak about the danger of assumptions around sexual abuse and captivity.

Glenn: This is very sensitive. Of course there was sexual abuse, harassment, and there were reported and testified cases of rape. But it is a mistake to assume every woman was raped. That kind of misinformation can damage families, survivors, and our national resilience. Why should every woman who returns have to face that assumption about her? Nuance matters. We must speak truthfully and carefully.

David: You were also an Israeli Air Force pilot. What does that background teach you?

Glenn: The Air Force taught me professionalism. You take everything seriously down to the last detail. Time is time. If a pilot is told to do something at 4:07, it happens at 4:07, not “more or less.”

It also taught me debriefing. Most organizations do not really debrief because people are afraid to admit mistakes. In the Air Force, every flight is followed by a serious debrief. What worked? What failed? What needs to improve? That culture is critical.

David: Speaking of debriefing, what most surprised you in your interactions with released hostages?

Glenn: What surprised me most was not resilience. I expected resilience. What surprised me was growth. Quite a few hostages did not only survive or bounce back; they bounced forward. Some described themselves as a 2.0 version of themselves after captivity.

This is what I am writing about now: post-traumatic growth. It is a tricky message, because of course the captivity was hell and October 7 should never have happened. If people could erase that day and save lives, of course they would. But some people, regarding their own individual experience in captivity, said they discovered strength and abilities they did not know they had.

David: Is that connected to Stockholm syndrome?

Glenn: I prefer not to use the term Stockholm syndrome. It has a negative, pathological connotation, and it is not even a recognized diagnosis in the DSM. I use a different phrase: captivity bonding reaction.

There were many cases where hostages managed to bond or connect in some way with captors. I see that not as pathology, but as a survival mechanism. If someone speaks about a moment of interaction with a captor, we have no right to judge them. It does not make the captor good. It means the hostage found a way to survive.

David: You sound almost protective of them.

Glenn: That moves me, because I do feel protective of them. I had a very tricky role. I had to give hostages a soft landing, but also help extract critical life-saving intelligence. Those can feel like contradictory tasks. Some people even accused me of damaging the hostages by questioning them. But I always believed their well-being had to come first. If they were not ready, the intelligence could wait. Their well-being came first.

David: How do you see Israeli society now?

Glenn: There is more trauma now than at any time since the Holocaust. But there is also tremendous resilience. We are fighting so many fronts. Israel is fighting externally, and global Jewry is fighting another front around the world. But the most important front may be internal — the divisions inside Israeli society.

I am still an optimist. The Jewish people have been doing this for thousands of years. We survive. It is in our DNA and our collective consciousness. Under pressure, we often become our best selves. We will continue not only to survive, but to thrive.

David: Does your American background help you in your work?

Glenn: I think being multicultural is important. When I made aliyah in 1982, I was shocked by certain parts of Israeli culture, but I also discovered incredible strengths. I decided I wanted to take the best from both cultures. Today, because of my American connection, I feel I can help connect Israeli society with Jewish communities in the diaspora. I see it as a new mission: to touch, move, inspire, and bring hope and resilience to Jewish communities around the world.

David: Why write a book now?

Glenn: I had been writing a book for years about my Mossad experience and the “elite method” for peak performance. Then October 7 happened, and after my work with the hostages, people told me: this is the story. So I put the other book aside. Now I am writing about post-traumatic growth.

David: Who should be next on the J100 podcast?

Glenn: Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

Her message is not a Hollywood ending. It is difficult. But it is important to hear voices of pain. People like me are optimistic, and maybe you are too. But we need to hear less optimistic voices as well. We need to let pain in, because that makes us more whole. If you cannot feel pain, you cannot really feel joy or love either.