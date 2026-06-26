The Algemeiner

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Don beech's avatar
Don beech
4h

Does any sentient human being STILL believe Hamas is anything other than an ISIS lookalike? What, they oppress those they claim to represent? Surely not! How can those idiotic Jews possibly believe this?

But I jest. If Netanyahu and Trump give up on smashing this DE-CIVILISING RELIGIOUS PROCESS now, we can expect to see all this here soon too. And the gods of the Christians and Jews won't be able to save us.

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