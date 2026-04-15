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Tovia Ben Dovid's avatar
Tovia Ben Dovid
Apr 16Edited

Strongly agree that the clear agenda of these Islamists in Congress is not about what is good for Lebanon or for the civilized world! Tlib, the squad, Bernie and their disgusting ilk also support Hamas, and should have no place in our government. It's easy to see what Tlib is all about when watching the filth that spews from her mouth at various demonstrations. The press won't show this, but YouTube does. They are only slightly left and more radical of the NY Times, The Wall Street Journal, MSN, CNN, etc.! With all of the reporting about Israel's attacks, there is a loud sucking silence of deliberately omitting facts about the 6,000 missiles that Hezbolla has fired into Israel. Also, no mention about the violation of the UN agreements where Lebanon could not operate south of the Litani River, and more recently Lebanon's truce with Israel required Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah which never happened. Additionally, it was Hezbollah that fired first at Israel as they complied with the orders of Iran! Hezbollah also had a buildup of thousands of missiles and shelled northern Israel immediately after October 7, causing the northern residents to have to leave their homes for about 2 years! Based on the omission of the facts an entire context by the activist press, that have abandoned their responsibility as journalists, and social media, the public is left misinformed! People must take to heart and understand what "from the river to the sea" and "globalize the intefada" really mean! It's also interesting that the leader of Lebanon is supportive of Israel's actions against Hezbollah, and the IDF is the only fighting force that can do it! Once again, The "NY Slimes" has chosen activism over journalism, and proves that it's highest and best use is to line your DOG'S SHITBOX after doing a puzzle!

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