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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
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Ottoman Turkey was once a haven for Jewish refugees. Sad to see how modern-day Turkey has regressed.

https://thinktorah.substack.com/p/the-history-of-the-jews-of-turkey

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