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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
7h

—“It’s a white supremacist state because that’s what Zionism is,” one of Israel’s most prominent critics told me. When I asked him how this could be true, especially as Mizrahi Jews comprise the largest subgroup in Israel, he flatly responded: “Because it is white supremacy.”

....“Zionism will never willingly give up any piece of land.” Somehow, he conveniently forgot to mention that the Zionist movement has been open to making concessions with the Egyptians, Jordanians, Syrians, and Palestinians at various points throughout its history.

“I know a lot of Palestinians…I don’t know a single one that doesn’t want to see Palestine liberated,” by which he means a single democratic state with equal rights for all."

One of the many interesting things about this endless conflict is the extreme denial and mental contortions that the supposed supporters of the Palestinians constantly engage in, how they have performed a communal self-brainwashing that completely denies history and reality and replaces them with ideological fantasies, eternal grievances and fanatical dogma.

Israel is "white supremacist" even though it holds many non-whites and no racial requirements are written in its laws; Zionism is an insatiable land-grabbing movement, despite the fact that Israel returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt, abandoned Gaza to Hamas, and has offered the WB to the Palestinians on multiple occasions, if only they accepted a peace treaty; and, maybe the most deranged delusion of all, Palestinians are really placid, tolerant peace lovers who are somehow always launching terror attacks and starting wars, and who really want a democratic state despite the fact that they've rejected every offer of one.

And not only are the Free Palestine! disciples trapped inside an ideological fantasy world based on Manichaen morality, they're also completely impervious to alternate facts and to good-faith debate. They have pledged their souls to the Cause, have sentenced Israel to death and now devote their lives to somehow carrying out the execution.

I'm not sure if Free Palestine! counts as a cult, but it certainly exhibits cult behaviors: a refusal to debate outsiders or tolerate dissent; an apocalyptic worldview that demands a final showdown where their enemy is destroyed and justice proclaimed; and a rigid almost metaphysical morality, where they and their supporters are the bearers of the Good, with their enemies painted as pure evil.

The Cause itself has now swallowed and supplanted the actual people and tribes involved and has become deeply vampiric, needing the fresh blood of Jews and Arabs to stay strong and united. It has little interest in human welfare and with finding some tolerable and sturdy peace plan and future living arrangement: instead it has sculpted the Palestinians into a unifying symbol and a sacred totem to be worshipped, all to meet the emotional, spiritual and social needs of unhappy Westerners.

Free Palestine! from the Western Left and its fellow travelers, who are guilty of moral and emotional imperialism and whose decades-long campaign to destroy the Jewish state has only led to bloodshed and misery.

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Gad Levy's avatar
Gad Levy
6h

Would be interesting to read more Palestinian views about Israel.

On a trip to the West Bank with a “peacenick “ group I got the distinct impression that the “moderate” Palestinians activists we encounter have come to acept the reality of Israel, not the legitimacy of Israel.

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