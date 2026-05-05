The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

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odin's avatar
odin
9h

Wow! Maybe Tucker should interview you for a real view of what is happening. But, that would ruin the narrative he is spreading.

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Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
1h

Very brave young man. Thank you for trying to overturn the false and dangerous propaganda.

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