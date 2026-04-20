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Dan’l's avatar
Dan’l
5dEdited

Destroying power plants and bridges may well serve some that hope to grasp greater control over Iran; yet another complexity of the asymmetrical warfare ingrained into the IRGC/Basij, et al.

When you say, “The war shifted who holds power in Tehran, but it did not shift what that power wants,” you are on the right track: there are thirty provincial units outside of Tehran, all potentially hoping to seize control, or martyr those they control, or… whatever.

Anyone thinking they can’t or won’t dirty up a cluster bomb is simply kidding themselves: they are terrorists, intent on killing Jews and Americans, with no concern for the lives of others.

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Dan’l's avatar
Dan’l
5d

Rachel Quinton = Leftist Propagandist (with TDS ~;-)

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