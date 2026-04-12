In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. Jewish Georgetown Student Defeats $10 Million Lawsuit Filed by Fired Official Who Promoted Antisemitism
2. Ivy League Schools Are Cutting Jewish Admissions, While Faculty Attack Israel and Jews
3. Trump Labels Carlson a ‘Low-IQ Person’ After Criticism on Iran, Says ‘I Don’t Respond to His Calls’
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.
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https://behindthenarrative7.substack.com/p/we-are-being-taught-by-fools-harvard?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=bpnge