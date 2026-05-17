In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. Trump’s Effort to Open the Strait of Hormuz: Saudi Arabia Decided Washington Isn’t Worth the Risk
2. Iran’s Deepening Water Crisis Threatens 35 Million as Economy Buckles Under US Pressure, Mounting Domestic Strain
3. ‘No Peace’: Anti-Israel Mob Storms Jewish Neighborhood in New York City
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.