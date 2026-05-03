In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. Iran Faces Economic Disaster as US Blockade Suffocates Regime’s Oil Lifeline
2. New York Teacher Seeking to Unseat Ritchie Torres Calls for Socialism, Removal of All Pro-Israel Politicians
3. With Israel Facing PTSD Emergency, New App Seeks to Help IDF Soldiers Heal
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.