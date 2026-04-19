In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. Why Vanderbilt Is Getting Jewish Life Right and Others Aren’t
2. French Appeals Court Rejects Antisemitism Charge in Case of Nanny Who Poisoned Jewish Family
3. From Selfie Boat to Sex Boat: Hours After New Gaza Flotilla Launch, Scandal Erupts Over Past Greta-era Voyage
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.