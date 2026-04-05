In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. DNC to Consider Resolution Condemning AIPAC
2. New York City Mayor Mamdani Heckled While Speaking at Passover Seder in Manhattan After Comedian Drops Out
3. Toronto Police Allow Anti-Israel Protests Outside Synagogue, Other Jewish Sites
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.