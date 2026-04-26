In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. Child Pregnancies Surge in Gaza Amid Reports of Hamas Fighters Demanding Sex From ‘Wives of Martyrs’ for Food
2. Israeli Government Report Ranks World’s 10 Most Influential Antisemites
3. Exclusive: As Ceasefire Extended, Iranian Voice Describes Deepening Repression, Waning Hope Under Regime’s Grip
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.