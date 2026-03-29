In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. US Sen. Bill Cassidy Demands Answers From Mamdani on Taxpayer-Funded Anti-Israel Activity
2. ‘Shameful’: California Jewish Advocacy Group Denounces Challenge to K-12 Antisemitism Law
3. Three Months Into His Term, Mamdani’s Radicalism Rages
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.