In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. ‘Beyond Ironic’: Mamdani’s ‘Nakba’ Video Features Non-Arab Woman Critics Say Has European Roots
2. Tucker Carlson on Israeli TV: US, Israel Are ‘Not Democracies,’ Israel ‘Most Violent Country in the World’
3. The Algemeiner Discussions: Batya Ungar-Sargon & Corey Walker on Antisemitism on the Left and on the Right, and the Future of the US-Israel Alliance.
Want more? These are just the highlights. Visit algemeiner.com for the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and stories shaping Israel, the Jewish world, and beyond — updated daily.