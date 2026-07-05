In Case You Missed ItEvery Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.The AlgemeinerJul 05, 2026912Share1. Group Behind Gaza Press Death Toll Quietly Removes Hamas and Islamic Jihad Fighters From Its List2. Jewish Realtor Brutally Attacked in Toronto as Antisemitic Violence Intensifies Across Canada3. Anti-Zionist ‘Assault Battallions’ Patrol Thessaloniki Streets, Targeting Israelis and JewsSubscribe912Share
I now boycott UK, Canadian, and Australian products! Why enrich those who hate all Jews with no logic? They must stop using ALL Israeli and Jewish inventions. Return to the dark ages, fools! No Waze or cell phones for you! No ball -point pens, either! Suffer as you wish!