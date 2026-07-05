The Algemeiner

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Malka Lundner's avatar
Malka Lundner
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I now boycott UK, Canadian, and Australian products! Why enrich those who hate all Jews with no logic? They must stop using ALL Israeli and Jewish inventions. Return to the dark ages, fools! No Waze or cell phones for you! No ball -point pens, either! Suffer as you wish!

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