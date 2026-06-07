In Case You Missed It
Every Sunday: The Algemeiner’s most important stories in one quick read.
1. French Far-Left Leader, Presidential Candidate Under Fire for Antisemitism Threatens Israel With Military Force
2. Renowned Jewish Heart Surgeon to Leave Canada Over Antisemitism as PM Carney Admits Country Has ‘Failed’ Its Jews
3. German Jewish Woman Forced to Remove Star of David Necklace to Enter Courtroom — for Trial on Excluding Jews
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