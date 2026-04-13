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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
Apr 13

Good article. One small correction. Joe Kent is a Democratic Socialist and long time Bernie supporter.

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Susan Scherer's avatar
Susan Scherer
Apr 13

Behind the scenes, it seems the Saudis are the ones pushing the US to end the Islamic Regime in Iran.

Yet, there is very limited coverage of MBS's role in this conflict.

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