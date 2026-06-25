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Behind the Narrative 📣's avatar
Behind the Narrative 📣
12h

Canada is controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood

https://behindthenarrative7.substack.com/p/canada-is-funding-its-own-death?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=bpnge

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Daniel Yogman's avatar
Daniel Yogman
8h

Frankly, I’ve gotten to the point of asking why the establishment media wouldn’t play that down or ignore it outright. I believe that my cynicism in this regard is quite justifiable, even though cynicism admittedly isn’t a laudable frame of mind.

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