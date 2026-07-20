Israel has repeatedly demonstrated that it can defend itself against extraordinary military threats. But it is losing the wider war through the information and conspiracies being spread against it.

The challenge extends far beyond public relations. It reaches into diplomacy, academia, international institutions, and public opinion.

Public perception shapes policy, and that policy is turning completely against Israel. When historical falsehoods become accepted wisdom, they carry real political consequences.

Across universities, social media platforms, and even respected news organizations, millions have embraced a version of Israel’s history that bears little resemblance to the historical record.

The Jewish State’s establishment is frequently portrayed as an act of European colonialism rather than the restoration of an indigenous people’s sovereignty. Terrorism is often detached from its historical context, while Israel’s military responses are presented as though they occurred in isolation.

These narratives were repeated consistently, emotionally, and relentlessly while Israel largely assumed that documented history would eventually speak for itself. It never does.

Facts require advocates. Historical evidence has little impact if it remains buried in archives while simplified slogans circulate across every social media platform.

For decades, Israel invested enormous resources in defending its citizens. Those investments saved countless lives and remain indispensable.

At the same time, comparatively little attention was devoted to making Israel’s historical case accessible to a global audience unfamiliar with the region’s complex past.

The consequences are increasingly visible.

Many young people can identify Israeli military operations but know little about the decades of terrorism that preceded them. They recognize viral slogans but have never encountered the historical documents that explain Israel’s security concerns. They are familiar with accusations, yet rarely exposed to the evidence that challenges those claims.

This imbalance reflects an information environment in which one narrative is repeated continuously while another is often fragmented, reactive, or absent altogether.

Israel understands technological innovation better than almost any country in the world. It has become a global leader in artificial intelligence, cyber defense, and intelligence gathering. That expertise should also be applied to preserving and communicating historical truth.

The material certainly exists.

Israel possesses extensive government archives, diplomatic correspondence, military records, photographs, audio recordings, survivor testimonies, and declassified intelligence documents. These sources tell a comprehensive story of Jewish history, regional conflict, diplomacy, terrorism, and national survival.

Too much of this material remains inaccessible to the broader public.

Imagine a coordinated effort to digitize these collections, translate them into major languages, create searchable online databases, develop interactive educational platforms, and produce documentaries built on primary sources rather than political rhetoric.

Such an investment would strengthen historical literacy while allowing individuals to examine the evidence for themselves.

Supporting Israel has never required claiming that every government decision is beyond criticism. Democracies are strengthened through debate and accountability. Legitimate criticism of policy, however, differs fundamentally from denying the legitimacy of Israel’s existence or rewriting its history.

That distinction has become increasingly blurred.

The objective should not be propaganda but documentation. This view shouldn’t be seen as focusing on marketing — but on evidence, and making a clear and compelling case for Israel’s story and history.

Israel has repeatedly shown that it is willing to invest whatever is necessary to defend its borders. It should demonstrate the same determination in defending the historical record.

Military victories secure a nation’s physical survival — but they are not enough.

Israel must find new ways to win public opinion, or it will fully lose the battle.

Sabine Sterk is the CEO of Time To Stand Up For Israel.