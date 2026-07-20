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Cory Powell's avatar
Cory Powell
9h

It’s too late, and it already is.

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Rob R Baron's avatar
Rob R Baron
10h

I commend this piece for its clear, concise and strategic approach with actionable plan to address the problem. Israel can do more than one task at a time, and this is one. But, it is not the existential threat that many see. I cannot recollect any nation with economic , technology and military prowess that failed because of public relations. Moreover, I believe the anti-Israel campaign is largely fueled by various pathological ideologies and Islamic dysfunction that will burn themselves out if the Enlightened Civilizations can defend themselves.

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