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Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
Apr 17

The Israeli government has a responsibility to its people and to Jews all over the world to seize the narrative and to do what is necessary to make the narrative the Jews tell as viral as the crap these influencers put out. Yes the world hates Jews and it’s degrading to have to beg to be understood but we could go on the attack and talk about how evil our enemies are. We have great advertising and PR people. It is military negligence not to use them.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
Apr 17

There will be many disappointed Jew haters to learn they didn't make the Top Ten. Means they just have to try harder.

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