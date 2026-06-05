The Algemeiner

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
11h

What a blessing it would be for Iran's regime to collapse and be replaced by an Israel friendly non violent regime. May it be so!

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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
8h

They ALL believe their idiotic cable news channel.

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