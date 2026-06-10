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Chet S's avatar
Chet S
8h

Most of the Nuremberg convictions were overturned

Just kill these guys when you get ‘em

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Nino Caputo's avatar
Nino Caputo
3m

It’s got to be said, that Israel’s insistence on the rule of law, of truth and factual accuracy is outstanding in terms of its objective, ethical conduct. It is the difference between a human

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