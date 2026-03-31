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Richard Brody's avatar
Richard Brody
Apr 1

The Jew haters hate whatever the Jews do.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 1

Hypocrisy reigns. Look who criticizes the State of Israel.

Actually there was no need to pass duch a law. It already exists within the military justice system. The IDF won't touch it and the civil courts would never use it as well. It's nice political posturing.

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