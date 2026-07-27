Hardly a day goes by without Palestinian leaders denying Jewish history in Israel, and undermining Israel’s right to exist.

Israel is routinely referred to as “the implanted Zionist entity” and the “Israeli/Zionist colony.”

The UK and other Western countries are accused of creating Israel out of self-interest — be it “to get rid of the Jewish problem in Europe,” to “steal the natural resources of the area,” or to “prevent the creation of Arab unity in the region” and “control the Middle East.”

The accusations are many and serve two goals: Denying Israel’s right to exist in any borders, and justifying and motivating Palestinian violence and terror against the Israelis and Jews.

The following are a few recent statements illustrating this Palestinian hate speech:

Fatah Movement spokesman Iyad Abu Zneit: “Israel is exceptional in its establishment, it is extraordinary … In all the countries of the world … the people existed before the state, and the people are the ones who established the state. Society started from a family, then developed into tribes and peoples, and each people chose some political regime, and thus political regimes developed, except for Israel. Its political regime was decided in other countries, the USA and Britain, and was brought here, and then the search for a people began, and therefore all of Israel is composed of immigrants.” [emphasis added] [Fatah-run Awdah TV, Facebook page, June 29, 2026]

Osama Bazour, Fatah member from Jenin: “The occupation [i.e., Israel] is trying to create facts on the ground against the Palestinian resident to turn these places and areas into a hostile environment for the resident. The original resident who inherited his land from father to son, the Canaanite Palestinian resident for hundreds and thousands of years who has put down deep roots in this land, to replace him with herds and groups of settlers whose lineage is unknown, those who came from all corners of the earth as displaced people and were brought here.” [emphasis added] [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, July 9, 2026]

Deputy Editor in Chief of the Egyptian state-owned paper Al-Gomhuria Safwat Imran: “The implanting of the State of Israel and the Zionist occupying entity within Palestine and the Palestinian and Arab lands — its purpose was the continuation of colonialism in its new form as well as the continued dismantling of Arab states and the prevention of the creation of any comprehensive Arab unity in the region. Therefore, when we look at the broader picture and what is happening within the region, namely the [e xisting] conflicts — the Iranian war with the Zionist-American alliance, the conflicts with the countries of the region, the geopolitical changes at the regional level, and the attempt to ignite what is called the ‘Arab Spring revolutions’ — all these things are related to the existence of the Zionist entity in the region.” [emphasis added] [Official PA TV, Topic of the Day, June 28, 2026]

Official PA TV host: “Do you think that the Zionist project and the monster that was sometimes called the monster [Israel] is now beginning to break?” Journalist Ramadan Al-Rawashdeh: “This state [Israel], which was implanted in this sensitive strategic area… was an objective of the colonial powers, which wanted to establish it from the beginning. Not out of love for the Jews… They concluded that in this region, they must establish an entity for themselves. … Additionally, [the goal was] to get rid of them in Europe… They constituted part of the crisis, which… at the end of the 19th century, was called the ‘Jewish problem,’ which needed a solution in Europe. [Israel is a] bastard state that British colonialism and European countries implanted and which the US also later adopted.” [emphasis added] [Official PA TV, From the Capitals, June 17, 2026]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that these lies are fundamental components of Palestinian Authority ideology, creating hate and motivation for terror against Israel.

The author is a contributor to Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this story first appeared.