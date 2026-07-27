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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
28m

I agree, and it is worrying.

What worries me even more is that over 80 percent of Jews do not know much about our history.

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-113681951?r=j8mdm&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
30m

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-113053318

“There is a striking point that runs through Jewish history as a whole. Western civilization was born in the Middle East, and the Jews were at its crossroads. In the heyday of Rome, the Jews were close to the Empire’s center. When power shifted eastward, the Jewish center was in Babylon; when it skipped to Spain, there again were the Jews. When in the Middle Ages the center of civilization moved into Central Europe, the Jews were waiting for it in Germany and Poland. The rise of the United States to the leading world power found Judaism focused there. And now, today, when the pendulum seems to be swinging back toward the Old World and the East rises to renewed importance, there again are the Jews in Israel…”

Professor Huston Smith, in his best-selling work, The World's Religions (formerly, The Religions of Man)

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