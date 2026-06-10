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Rachel Quinton's avatar
Rachel Quinton
13h

I am always amazed that the writers of this publication have faith in a convicted sex offender. What I have learned as a Jewish woman is never to trust a man who demeans women by physical force. Stop emboldening our very own sex offender .

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