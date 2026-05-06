Protests targeting an Israeli real estate event at a New York City synagogue have put Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s leadership under renewed scrutiny after demonstrators returned to the Upper East Side location on Tuesday night.

The demonstration prompted a significant police response and raised concerns about rising antisemitic rhetoric in the city home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Protesters gathered outside Park East Synagogue in Manhattan during a showcase called “The Great Israeli Real Estate Event 2026,” which included the marketing of properties in Israel proper as well as West Bank settlements. At the demonstration, activists held signs and chanted slogans that went beyond criticism of Israel, seemingly calling for the death and expulsion of Jews and, in some cases, support for US-designated terrorist groups.

“Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces],” “Rapists,” and “Settlers, settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone” were among the insults screamed by the protesters, some of whom also waved flags belonging to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The scene marked a return to the same synagogue that was the site of a contentious protest in November, which drew widespread condemnation and sparked debate over the boundaries between political expression and hate speech. At that gathering, demonstrators chanted “We don’t want no Zionists here” and “Resistance, you make us proud, take another settler out,” among others. One speaker claimed, “It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events! We need to make them scared.”

Both protests were organized by the anti-Zionist activist organization Pal-Awda.

This time, however, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) appeared better prepared. Officers established barricades and maintained distance between demonstrators and synagogue attendees, preventing the kind of close confrontations seen in the earlier protest. While tensions remained high, authorities largely kept the situation contained, avoiding major physical clashes.

Still, video circulating on social media appeared to show hordes of protesters storming and attempting to penetrate the barricades erected by the NYPD to separate the synagogue from the demonstrations. According to multiple reports, police had to deploy pepper-spray and at least one officer was hospitalized during the chaos.

Ronen Levy, a Queens-based pro-Israel counterprotester, repudiated the demonstrations as a threat to the local Jewish community.

“You want to protest? You want to assemble on the street, you want to assemble in a park, you want to assemble in a center or Columbus Circle? You’re more than welcome,” Levy told AMNY. “But to protest in a shul or a mosque or a church, that’s unethical, that’s un-American.”

“It came to where they do it in the shul, because it’s a lot easier to get Jewish people to come down, because it’s a Jewish congregation,” Levy continued. “Most people in synagogues, they want to go live in Israel.”

The incident came amid an ongoing surge in antisemitic hate crimes in New York City. According to police data, Jews this year have been targeted in the majority of all hate crimes committed in the city, continuing a troubling trend of rising antisemitism following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre across southern Israel. Mamdani took office on Jan. 1.

Jewish community leaders have increasingly voiced concern about demonstrations occurring near religious institutions, warning that such actions blur the line between protest and intimidation.

Mamdani, who faced criticism over his response to the November protest outside the same Manhattan synagogue, on Wednesday expressed support for the police’s response but also condemned the Israeli real estate event.

“I think that I’ve made it clear time and time again that we in this city believe in the sacrosanct nature of the right to protest, and also are committed to ensuring that any New Yorker can safely enter or exit from a house of worship, and that access never be in question, while we also protect the First Amendment,” Mamdani said during a press conference. “And I do believe that the police ensured that yesterday evening.”

However, the mayor went on to defend the protesters’ cause.

“There is no tolerance for hatred of Jewish New Yorkers,” he said. “I’ve also been clear to New Yorkers, my honest opinions about the fact that when we have a real estate expo that is promoting the sale of land, which includes the sale of land in occupied West Bank in settlements that are a violation of international law, that that is something that I firmly disagree with.”

“I also believe that many New Yorkers firmly disagree with it, because it has been at the heart of an ongoing effort to displace Palestinians from their homes,” Mamdani added.

Mamdani’s office issued a similar statement on Tuesday in the hours leading up to the protest.

“He further inflamed tensions on an already volatile situation,” the Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey branch said of Mamdani’s comments. “The mayor had a responsibility to de-escalate. He did the opposite.”

Mamadani faced intense criticism from Jewish leaders and pro-Israel advocates after issuing a similar statement in November that appeared to legitimize the gathering of demonstrators who called for violence against Jews outside Park East Synagogue.

Julie Menin, the speaker of City Council, defended the protesters’ first Amendment Rights while admonishing efforts to intimidate synagogue attendees.

“The right to peaceful protest must be protected, and so must the ability of individuals to safely access a house of worship without fear or intimidation,” Menin said.

Mamdani has come under immense scrutiny over his record of anti-Israel statements, repeatedly accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza and claiming that Israel does not grant “equal rights” to all of its inhabitants. Given his track record of anti-Israel sentiment, which according to critics has fueled hostility toward Jews, Mamdani’s handling of antisemitism has come under the spotlight.