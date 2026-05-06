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ECB's avatar
ECB
1hEdited

These delightful folks are making the case for real estate in Israel better than anyone in that shul ever could. As for the so-called illegal settlements, Arafat said no at Camp David. The land in question remains as disputed territory, not Palestinian land, our mayor’s bleating notwithstanding.

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
37m

Don’t be fooled. Mamdani thinks that all of Israel is a ‘settlement. He always did.

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