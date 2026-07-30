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ECB
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We have allowed millions of people into the country who hail from places where antisemitism (among other not so great things) is endemic. Not surprisingly, they brought their hatred with them. Nothing about that is unexpected.

The part that is disturbing is that the guard rails that should have given some pause to a man like Mamdani were not in place. Governor Hochul, who could have loudly called Mamdani out for his antisemitism (or at the very least remained silent), instead chose to endorse him while fully knowing what he is. That was inexcusable as is her continued silence (I assume cowardice) in the face of his sustained bigotry. I’m not holding my breath that our governor is going to grow a spine at any time soon either.

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