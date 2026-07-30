Jewish New Yorkers are stumbling into an era of unprecedented antisemitic violence.

Last Thursday, a knife-wielding attacker yelling “Allahu Akbar” stabbed a Jewish man and an Asian man on New York City’s Upper West Side.

On Tuesday, an armed male entering a Jewish day camp in Queens forcefully pushed an 8-year-old boy into a fence. The child sustained a head injury and was sent to the hospital.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has yet to meet a ribbon-cutting ceremony he didn’t like, was absent at both crime scenes.

Mamdani’s fixation on demonizing Israel is central to his politics.

Less than 48 hours before Raul Morales drove a screwdriver into the two victims last week, Mamdani released a video where he shared a litany of lies involving the Jewish State’s defensive war in Gaza and falsely accused Israel’s leader of being the “architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Mamdani’s call for New Yorkers to take to the streets and protest Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to New York, along with his other statements, are equivalent to declaring an open season on Jews.

Mamdani’s public posturing inspires activists to turn hateful language into rapid action, whetting the antisemitic appetites of the city’s terrorist admirers and Jew haters.

The antisemitic violence over the past week follows other, less reported, anti-Jewish developments occurring since Mamdani took office.

In the short span of just more than six months, the strategies used by antisemites to harass and intimidate Jews have grown more aggressive.

These are tactics that eventually force the closure of Kosher restaurants and create an environment where city cafes show no qualms with refusing service to a Jewish customer.

Mamdani delights in his Jewish constituents’ unease, and incites left-wing disruptors to confront New York City’s Jews at the doorstep of Upper East Side synagogues and on the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

What makes this period of unrest different from other high points of antisemitism in New York is the ideological vision that accompanies the violence.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes are happening within a cultural narrative that is pushed by a mayor whose enthusiasm for isolating the city’s Jews expands after each attack.

As author and editor Seth Mandel recently noted, the antisemitism blanketing the city’s landscape will potentially outlast Mamdani’s mayoral tenure.

This is exactly what Mamdani wants.

Historically, a sharp rise in antisemitic violence in New York City occurred against the backdrop of urban crime and decay. That was certainly the case in 1991, when a car belonging to the motorcade of the late Lubavitcher Grand Rebbe Menachem Schneerson accidentally struck and killed a black child by the name of Gavin Cato in Brooklyn.

Hours later, a visiting Jewish student from Australia, Yankel Rosenbaum, was fatally stabbed in a revenge killing.

The events ignited several nights of horrifying anti-Jewish riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

At the time, murders in NYC had reached staggering levels.

In 1991, NYC recorded 2,209 homicides, a slight drop from a record high of 2,272 the previous year.

The violence wielded against Jews, while destructive, existed within an orbit, with Jewish New Yorkers able to manage the turbulence by avoiding certain neighborhoods at specific times.

Then Mayor David Dinkins, who, when compared to Mamdani, looks like a paragon of moral clarity, was largely blamed for his lacking and paltry response to the racial turmoil and antisemitic mobs.

Voter anxiety and anger throughout the city’s entire landscape, largely directed against Dinkins, soon led to the election of tough-on-crime Republican Rudy Giuliani.

Unlike in the past, however, the present spike in anti-Jewish incidents is happening alongside a reduction in violent crime in New York City.

It’s unclear if a similar electoral pendulum swing remains possible.

Other factors feeding into Mamdani’s mission to reshape the city in his image are statistics showing that, with each decade, Jews are a declining share of the city’s residents. Jewish New Yorkers constitute around 10 percent of the city’s population.

That’s well below the roughly two million Jews who comprised nearly a quarter of the city’s residents in the late 1950s.

The demographic drift layers shrinking numbers with fresh challenges from new ethnic and religious groups moving into the area.

Recent arrivals from Muslim-majority countries are expanding their influence. These communities are adept at organizing politically and contribute to a distance some Democrats willingly create between themselves and their Jewish constituents.

Purported “centrists” such as New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D), who endorsed Mamdani back in September, refuse to hold the mayor accountable for his Jew hating incitement.

New York City’s criminal and demographic realities assist Mamdani in imposing his agenda, which fits neatly into the city’s broader polity. The region’s antisemitic orientation is thus far proving more durable than previous spells of anti-Jewish animus.

There are signs that Mamdani’s pro-terror sentiments are prompting action that stretches beyond the usual chorus of concerned rumblings.

Family members of those murdered in the 9/11 terrorist attacks recently started a petition, which has now reached over 40,000 signatures, requesting that Mamdani not attend the 25th anniversary ceremony at Ground Zero.

The families correctly claim that the mayor’s unseemly rhetoric, associations, and sympathies should prohibit him from participating in the solemn event.

A tightening Governor’s race between Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman underscores a political reawakening among New Yorkers, who rightly view Hochul as the weak underbelly, granting Mamdani space to integrate his anti-Western pedagogy into America’s most important city.

The developments are reassuring and may assist in dampening the antisemitic atmosphere that is slowly engulfing the city.

Still, having attained US citizenship less than 10 years ago, the mayor’s ascendance has been fast, and his mark may be indelible.

The mayor’s provocations directly threaten US Jews and are a stain on a city that has long symbolized the American dream and stood at the center of the Jewish American experience.

Mamdani’s footprint is large. It’s up to New Yorkers to stop it from being fixed.

Irit Tratt is a writer residing in New York. Follow her on X @Irit_Tratt.