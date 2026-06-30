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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
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Guys. He knew exactly what he was saying. He did it on purpose.

An interesting article would be a side by side comparison of quotes by Mamdani and other Jew hating politicians and influencers, with those from 19th/20th century European and Arab rallies, speeches, articles and books. In video form would be even more effective, similar to the one posted recently comparing video clips of the regressive left and woke Reich in which they sound identical as they demonize Jews.

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