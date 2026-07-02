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dbistoli
3h

this story isn’t breaking through. Also, can someone work on the little kids getting sniped stories I don’t know enough about that situation. I’m not saying it’s impossible for soldiers to target little kids. There could be a crazy couple crazy people out there, but it sounds far-fetched on a high level.

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