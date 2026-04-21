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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
5dEdited

Brilliant, honest, courageous, true!

You are a light in this darkened

world plagued with the indelible

stain of JEW hatred. I thank Ayin Sof for your having been born in this century.

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A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
5d

The CCP pays for Clicks and Jew Hate.

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