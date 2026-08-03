The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

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694208's avatar
694208
3h

💪💪💪💪some of us need to be the adults in the room!!

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Chana L. Meddin's avatar
Chana L. Meddin
2h

I am 70 years old and young and I approve this message! We are a force to be reckoned with.

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