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Don beech's avatar
Don beech
9h

Your piece is a series of legitimate questions about the dangers of public IGNORANCE about important topics which is rife across the western world. Of course, Zionism does indeed have questions to answer about the west's "gift" of Palestine to the Jewish diaspora after the horror of the camps. But two extreme wrongs (one on each side) can't make a right or indeed PUT AN IMPOSSIBLE SITUATION TO RIGHTS.

If ever there was a situation in the human domain which proved Darwin correct, it's Israel's struggle for existence and a some real estate it can call its own.

This us why I remain on the fence trying to decide which is the lesser of two evils

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