Among Israelis, the lynching of two Israeli soldiers by a Palestinian mob in Ramallah in October 2000 is probably one of the most remembered and horrifying single incidents of the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s five-year terror campaign, the Second Intifada, which took place from 2000-2005.

The infamous photo of a Palestinian showing the mob his bloody hands from the window is known to all Israelis.

In the PA, the murderers and other perpetrators of the Ramallah lynch are still celebrated and honored by PA officials, even 26 years later. Among those recently released was Ziyad Hamoudeh, who participated in the lynch of Israeli reservists Vadim Nurzhitz and Yossi Avrahami. After the two soldiers accidentally entered Ramallah, a mob seized them and took them to a Palestinian Authority police station, where they were tortured, murdered, and their bodies mutilated. Hamoudeh was the one who set fire to Nurzhitz’s body.

Upon Hamoudeh’s release, senior PA officials rushed to welcome and praise him. Among them was Ramallah District Governor Laila Ghannam, who said she was “honored” to greet him and described imprisoned terrorists as “a beacon guiding our people:”

Ramallah and El-Bireh District Governor Laila Ghannam: “I was honored to welcome the released prisoner Ziyad Hamoudeh, who returned to the embrace of freedom after 25 years in the occupation’s (i.e., Israel’s) prisons, in a long journey of patience and resolve in the face of the prison and the jailers… While welcoming the released Hamoudeh, I reiterate the pride in the resolve of our prisoners (i.e., terrorists) in the face of the jailers and the policies of the Zionist prison system, headed by the most extreme minister Ben Gvir. Their sacrifice will remain a symbol of pride and honor, and a beacon guiding our people on their path towards freedom and independence.” [emphasis added] [Laila Ghannam, Facebook page, July 6, 2026]

Likewise, senior Fatah official Tawfiq Tirawi was “honored” to meet terrorist Ziyad Hamoudeh among “a group of heroes:”

Released terrorist Jihad Al-Roum (left), Fatah Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi (center), and released terrorist and Ramallah lynch participant Hamoudeh (right)

Tirawi hugs released terrorist Amin Omar Diab Ziyad

Fatah Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi: “We were honored to visit a group of heroes [i.e., terrorists] from the prisoners’ movement, released prisoners from the occupation’s prisons, in the Ramallah and El-Bireh district. The heroic prisoner Amer Hamad Al-Laftaoui The heroic prisoner Amin Ziyad The heroic prisoner Abd Al-Karim Al-Rimawi The heroic prisoner Ziyad Hamoudeh Accompanying me on the visit were my brothers, the released prisoners from the occupation’s prisons, Sa’id Tamimi, [Jihad Al-Roum] Amer Marji, and Lua’i Al-Mansi (i.e., all released terrorists)… We expressed our deep appreciation and pride in their legendary resolve in the face of the occupation’s (i.e., Israel’s) violence and its repressive measures against our heroic prisoners. All blessings and loyalty to our released prisoners and to our prisoners behind the occupation’s bars.” [emphasis added] [Fatah Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi, Facebook page July 8, 2026]

Acting Mayor of El-Bireh, a lawyer named Amjad Al-Shala, went together with additional city council members to see lynch participant Ziyad Hamoudeh, stressing “their pride in his resolve and sacrifice:”

Terrorist Hamoudeh with PA officials and a plaque with the PA map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel together with the PA areas as “Palestine”

Acting Mayor of El-Bireh, lawyer Amjad Al-Shala, accompanied by city council members Salwa Qara’an, Muhammad Hamdallah, Ja’far Al-Tawil, and Diyaa’ Ma’ala, visited the released prisoner Ziyad Hamoudeh, following his release after 25 years of imprisonment in the occupation’s prisons. During the visit, the delegation congratulated the released prisoner Hamoudeh and his family on achieving his freedom. The delegation members emphasized their pride in his resolve and sacrifice throughout the years of imprisonment and wished him a dignified life with his family and loved ones. [emphasis added] [El-Bireh Municipality Facebook page, June 25, 2026]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented the PA’s support and pride in the “heroic” terrorists and murderers of the two Israeli soldiers in the lynch:

Official PA TV host: “I’m with the family of heroic prisoner Habbes Bayyoud who was sentenced to life [i.e., 2 life sentences] within the occupation’s prisons… We are now at the home of heroic prisoner Muhammad Nawarah who is serving a life sentence, may Allah release him…” Sister of terrorist Muhammad Nawarah: “Muhammad is a handsome guy and makes one proud. I am proud that I have a brother like Muhammad… Thanks to him, we raise our heads and feel proud…” Host: “We have now arrived at the house of heroic prisoner Jawad Abu Qara, who is also serving a life sentence (sic., 25 years]. We wish him and all of our prisoners full freedom.” [emphasis added] [Official PA TV, Giants of Endurance, June 16, 2018]

Governor Ghannam has also expressed her “pride” in additional Ramallah lynch “heroes,” such as Muhammad Al-Malah and Muhammad Musleh. Ghannam posted this on her Facebook page regarding Al-Malah, who had been released in exchange for Israeli hostages:

Posted text: “Our prisoners and those released among them are a symbol of the unbreakable Palestinian willpower… I was pleased to receive the released prisoner, my friend Muhammad Al-Malah, who breathed freedom after long years spent behind the bars of the occupation’s prisons. Al-Malah invited me to participate in the joy of his wedding, in a scene that embodies the victory of life over the terror of prison and jailers. I am proud of the released Al-Malah … Our prisoners and those released among them will remain a symbol of resolve, while carrying in their memory the suffering of prisons, with a firm belief in freedom and dignity in their hearts. Their issue will remain present in the conscience of our people until they are all released and return to their families safely and with heads held high.” [emphasis added] [Laila Ghannam, Facebook page, July 19, 2026]

When terrorist Muhammad Musleh, who had taken part in the Ramallah lynch and also had been serving 9 life sentences for murdering 8 people, was released and deported in 2023, Ghannam went to visit his wife:

Ramallah and El-Bireh District Governor Laila Ghannam visiting the wife of released terrorist prisoner Muhammad Musleh

PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Director Raed Abu Al-Humus also visited the family of released terrorist and lynch participant Muhammad Musleh together with Fatah Revolutionary Council member and released terrorist Zakariya Zubeidi, a delegation from the commission, and members of Fatah.

The author is a contributor to Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this story first appeared.