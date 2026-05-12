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Will Meyerhofer's avatar
Will Meyerhofer
5h

I registered as a Republican today - after 40 years voting for the Democrats. This Jew wizened up to the hate on the Left. No more voting for Jew haters.

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
4h

Rahm knows better but his disgusting ambition has destroyed his soul. And Rahm. To the Denocratic party you and Josh Shapiro are ‘those Jews’. It’s not worth losing your dignity. Bending down for the Jew haters.

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