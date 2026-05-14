Today, at the Eighth General Conference of the Fatah Movement, at least 32 released terrorists who together murdered or were responsible for the murders of 75 Israelis and others will be running in the leadership elections for the Fatah Central Committee and Fatah Revolutionary Council.

Fatah is the party headed by Mahmoud Abbas, who also leads the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Director of the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Raed Abu Al-Humus, revealed the list of candidates a week ago. Among the 32 terrorists are 15 murderers who in total murdered 22 people, eight terrorists who orchestrated attacks in which 53 people were murdered, and nine other terrorists who carried out attacks and terror activity against Israelis (see list below).

Abu Al-Humus repeated what Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has already exposed — that terrorists who have been imprisoned more than 20 years were granted membership in Fatah’s Conference:

The Palestinian leadership and the Fatah leadership honored the recently released prisoners [i.e., terrorists] from Fatah by approving the membership of anyone who served 20 years or more [in prison], which allowed the membership of 388 members, including some released female prisoners. [PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Facebook page, May 8, 2026]

Abu Al-Humus explained:

It was necessary that we adequately represent the magnitude of the struggle and sacrifice of hundreds and thousands of years that were burned in prisons, show loyalty to the resolute brothers we left behind, reflect our culture, affiliation, and commitment to the Fatah leadership and its [Fatah] Chairman [and PA President Mahmoud Abbas], and be part of the decision-making process. [emphasis added] [PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Facebook page, May 8, 2026]

The following is the list of terrorist candidates as published by the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs:

“Candidates for the [Fatah] Central Committee: Zakariya Muhammad Abd Al-Rahman Zubeidi [i.e., senior Fatah terrorist] Tayseer Salem Al-Bardini [i.e., involved in murder of 1]” “Candidates for the [Fatah] Revolutionary Council: Ahmed Abd Al-Qader Ibrahim Salim [i.e., terrorist convicted of murder] Ahmed Ali Mahmoud Abu Khader [i.e., responsible for murder of 9] Ahmed Mustafa Ahmed Bisharat [i.e., murdered 1] Ismail Aref Daoud Oudeh [i.e., 3 counts of attempted murder] Ayman Ibrahim Farhan Al-Awawdeh [i.e., murdered 1] Bassel Imad Subhi Arif [i.e., murdered 1] Bassel Suleiman Amin Al-Bizreh [i.e., terrorist] Jihad Jamil Mahmoud Abu Ghaban [i.e., deliberate manslaughter] Hassan Farouq Bahri Al-Dam [i.e., terrorist] Khalil Mahmoud Yusuf Abu Arram [i.e., responsible for murder of 5] Rateb Abd Al-Latif Abd Al-Karim Hreibat [i.e., terrorist] Rabia Ibrahim Hussein Dar Rabia [i.e., deputy leader of a Hezbollah-directed terror cell] Shadi Muhammad Hussein Ghawadreh [i.e., murdered 1] Saleh Qanni Saleh Mansour [i.e., responsible for murder of 2] Issam Mahmoud Muhammad Al-Faroukh [i.e., murdered 1] Ammar Mustafa Ahmed Mardi [i.e., murdered 1] Abd Al-Rahim Abd Al-Qader Muteir Abu Houli [i.e., Fatah terrorist] Adnan Muhammad Hassan Abayat [i.e., responsible for murder of 8] Qutaiba Muhammad Saleh Musallam [i.e., terrorist] Kamal Jamil Mahmoud Abu Shanab [i.e., Fatah terrorist, involved in murder] Majed Ismail Muhammad Al-Masri [i.e., terrorist] Muhammad Ibrahim Nimr Naifeh [i.e., responsible for murder of 13] Muhammad Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Sabbagh [i.e., murdered 3] Muhammad Adel Hassan Daoud [i.e., murdered 2] Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Hassan Zawahreh [i.e., murdered 1] Mansour Saleh Mansour Shreim [i.e., responsible for murder of 11] Nasser Musa Ahmed Abd Rabbo [i.e., murdered 1] Nasser Muhammad Yusuf Naji Abu Hmeid [i.e., responsible for murder of 4] Yusuf Abd Al-Hamid Yusuf Arshid [i.e., murdered 5] Yusuf Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Muhsin Al-Skafi [i.e., responsible for murder of 1]” [PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Facebook page, May 8, 2026]

The author is a contributor to Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this story first appeared.