The Algemeiner

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A Stranger in a Strange Land's avatar
A Stranger in a Strange Land
12hEdited

Stop asking for accommodations and why not!! just TRANSFER to a jew friendly campus. My alma matter is a woke mistake. I tell people to avoid. DoJ is coming but it will take time to change DEI and CRT.

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creepychris
8h

Palestine never has existed. It still doesn't exist.

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