Shopify President Harley Finkelstein on AI, Antisemitism, Israel, and Jewish Success

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein discusses his family’s journey from persecution to prosperity, the mission behind Big Shot, the antisemitism that made him more publicly Jewish, and why AI may be ushering in a golden age of entrepreneurship.

Condesned Transcript

David M. Cohen: Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify and a 2026 J100 honoree, welcome to the J100 Podcast.

Harley Finkelstein: Thank you, David. It’s great to be here. I actually found out I was a J100 nominee from my mother, who saw it in a Jewish Moms of Montreal Facebook group. It was very meaningful to her, which made it meaningful to me.

Cohen: That feels like the perfect place to start.

Finkelstein: I really believe Jewish mothers are one of the great untold reasons Jews have been so successful. People talk about grit, trauma, work ethic, and perseverance, and all of that matters. But Jewish mothers give their children chutzpah, confidence, audacity, and the belief that they can do anything. I think it is one of our unfair advantages.

Cohen: You recently wrote that people should stop taking advice from those who have never built anything. What did you mean?

Finkelstein: My favorite speech is Teddy Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena.” It is not the critic who counts. It is the person actually doing the work. Of course, you should listen to advice and be open to learning. But you have to be careful whose advice you take. People often export their own values, but they also export their own fears and baggage. If someone has never put anything on the line, you should be cautious about letting their opinion shape your risk.

Cohen: You started early as an entrepreneur. What shaped that?

Finkelstein: I had to help support my family. At McGill, I built a T-shirt business, and it helped me pay my mother’s rent and help put my sisters through Jewish school. A mentor told me the business was cute but that I had more potential, and he encouraged me to go to law school — not to become a lawyer, but as finishing school for an entrepreneur. That turned out to be right. Law school taught me how to think, write, negotiate, and find the one important line in thousands of pages.

Cohen: What advice has stayed with you most?

Finkelstein: The best advice I heard was that whatever you did between ages 13 and 16 for fun and for free may point you toward your life’s work. At that age, I was starting businesses, DJing bar mitzvahs, selling T-shirts, flipping things. I was already an entrepreneur. The bad advice is that you simply become the five people around you. There is truth to it, but if you only surround yourself with people like you, you never grow. Shopify is the story of me and Tobi Lütke, and we probably would not have been friends in high school. But we complemented each other.

Cohen: You speak often about intentionality. How does that show up in your family?

Finkelstein: My wife Lindsay and I are very different, but we are both intense and intentional. Our family motto is, “How you do anything is how you do everything.” Whether it is business, family, Shabbat dinner, or philanthropy, we try to bring care and effort. But you cannot do everything. My buckets are family and friends, Shopify, and Big Shot. That’s it.

Cohen: You have spoken about wanting to create multigenerational wealth. What does that mean to you?

Finkelstein: It means security and legacy. My father was a poor Hungarian immigrant whose family escaped persecution. My grandfather came to Canada with no money, no language, and no education. He opened a small egg stall in Montreal and worked seven days a week. The fact that one generation later his grandson helped build Shopify makes me incredibly proud. But it is not just about money. It is about changing the trajectory of a family.

Cohen: You helped build the Finkelstein Jewish Center in Ottawa. What did that represent?

Finkelstein: My wife and I met through Rabbi Chaim Boyarsky, a Chabad rabbi in Ottawa. Years ago, I told him that if I ever had money, I wanted to help him build a real Jewish center. Eventually we did. At the opening, I said the building was not a symbol of success or business strategy. It was a symbol of survival. Two generations ago, my grandfather was in a concentration camp. Now I was putting up a Jewish building with our family’s name on it. That is the Jewish story.

Cohen: Let’s talk about Big Shot. Where did that project come from?

Finkelstein: My co-host, David Segal, is one of my best friends. We have always been fascinated by Jewish entrepreneurs — the Bronfmans, the Rothschilds, the Reichmanns, and so many others. Around 2022, we realized many of the great Jewish entrepreneurs were in their 80s, 90s, or older, and their stories had not been properly captured. So we started recording them. At first, it was just for us. Then people began reaching out saying how much the stories meant to them.

Cohen: What is the deeper mission of the show?

Finkelstein: It is a celebration of Jewish survival and Jewish success. But it is also a way to correct a false narrative. Many people assume successful Jews were born into privilege. Then they hear these stories and realize many came from poverty, displacement, or persecution. These people did not start on third base. In many cases, they started with nothing, or worse than nothing, and built anyway.

Cohen: We are speaking around Yom HaZikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut. What is your connection to Israel?

Finkelstein: For me, Israel is first and foremost a safe haven. It is the place created in response to what my family and so many Jewish families experienced. I grew up hearing about antisemitism and the importance of Israel, but I do not think I fully understood it until after Oct. 7. People talk about “Oct. 8 Jews.” I do not think people became Jewish on Oct. 8. I think the volume was turned up. Suddenly, all the warnings from our grandparents made sense.

Cohen: So it moved from the head to the heart.

Finkelstein: Exactly. And I have experienced things in the last year I never expected. Protesters disrupted the opening of the Jewish center in Ottawa, which had nothing to do with Israel. They also disrupted a live Big Shot event in Montreal with Heather Reisman. Again, it had nothing to do with Israel. It was a celebration of Jewish entrepreneurship. People called it advocacy, but it was hatred and antisemitism disguised as advocacy.

Cohen: How did that affect you?

Finkelstein: It activated me. If you thought I was ambitious before about building Big Shot, now I really want to make it big. To the people who tried to disrupt those events, all you did was activate me further. I want to celebrate as many Jewish entrepreneurs as possible, as loudly as possible.

Cohen: You have also been outspoken in support of Chabad.

Finkelstein: I love Chabad. They are entrepreneurial, ambitious, and deeply caring. When Chabad was attacked publicly, Lindsay and I decided to donate to every Chabad on campus in Canada. Then other entrepreneurs joined. That is what Jews do. Throw your worst at us, and we turn it into something positive.

Cohen: What are you seeing right now with AI and entrepreneurship?

Finkelstein: This may be the greatest time in history to build something. The barrier to entry has collapsed. The cost of failure is lower. AI gives entrepreneurs reach and resources they never had before. But the best entrepreneurs still have things AI cannot replace: taste, judgment, discernment, and ambition. Steve Jobs called the computer a bicycle for the mind. AI is an F1 car for the mind.

Cohen: So you are optimistic?

Finkelstein: Very. There are no more gatekeepers. If you have a story to tell, a product to build, or a project to start, you can do it. This could be the golden age of entrepreneurship.

Cohen: I always ask guests to share something people might not guess about them.

Finkelstein: I have had anxiety my entire life. I still wake up anxious every morning. I manage it with meditation, exercise, and cold plunges, but I do not think it fully goes away. People look at successful entrepreneurs and assume they have it all figured out. I do not. Entrepreneurs often share the highlight reel and not the blooper reel. But the more honest we are about that, the more human it all becomes.

Cohen: Harley Finkelstein, thank you so much.

Finkelstein: Thank you, David.