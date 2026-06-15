The Algemeiner

The Algemeiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
2h

You are deep a mind, heart, soul

being; brilliant ✍🏻RL

Reply
Share
1 reply
Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
2h

https://actforamerica.substack.com/p/gambling-with-iran?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=7xx955.

JD Vance, Trump and others are being traitors in this tactic and not just towards Israel but the entirety of the western world, including the US.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Algemeiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture