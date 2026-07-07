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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
2hEdited

Do you really need to ask why the mainstream media which deliberately spread the blood libel starvation hoax by showcasing congenitally ill children while cropping out healthy siblings is now ignoring the fundamental evils of the Iranian regime?

I think we all know the answer.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
7m

The educational systems were captured, by the privileged social elite, in Europe, North America, and everywhere else in Western Society, by the liberals, in the late 19th and early 20th century, Algemeiner. They began indoctrinating the young teachers and students of journalism into the Marxist ideology of eugenics, collectivism and globalism, and they are still doing it today...

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